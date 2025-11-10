Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai Anime's New Video Unveils Lead Voice, Staff, Ending Song

The staff for the television anime of Shinya Misu 's Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai (I'll Never Have a Romantic Comedy with My Childhood Friend) manga began streaming the anime's main promotional video on Monday. The video announces that Takehiro Urao will voice the protagonist Yonosuke Sakai, and it also announces the main staff. The video announces and previews the ending theme song:





Satoshi Kuwabara ( Black Jack , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Mayumi Morita ( Black Jack , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses , The Quintessential Quintuplets ). Reina Iwasaki ( The Dawn of the Witch , VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream ) is designing the characters. The other staff members include:

• Art Director: Masami Saito

• Color Key Artist: Yumi Aburaya

• Compositing Director of Photography: Shunya Kimura

• Editing: Wataru Uchida

• Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama

• Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion

Hikari Codama is performing the ending theme song "Amanojaku" (Contrarian), as heard in the video above.

Image via Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime's website ©三簾真也・講談社／幼馴染とラブコメになりたい製作委員会

The manga centers on Eiyū, a high school boy whose two childhood friends, Shio and Akari, also go to the same school as him. He has now started looking at them with both romantic and lustful eyes, though he knows that they have no interest in him, which causes him no end of worrying. However, Shio and Akari have their own secrets.

The previously announced cast members are:

Rin Kusumi as Shio Minamo as Shio Minamo

Yū Serizawa as Akari Hiodoshi as Akari Hiodoshi

Sae Hiratsuka as Runa Tsukimi as Runa Tsukimi

Yūki Yamamoto as as

CyberAgent is producing.

The anime will premiere in January on TV Tokyo and five affiliated channels, AT-X , and BS NTV .

Misu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on November 7.