Scenes From Awajima TV Anime Casts Ai Kayano

Kadokawa revealed a new cast member and visual on Monday for the television anime of Takako Shimura 's Scenes From Awajima ( Awajima Hyakkei ) manga.

Ai Kayano voices the character Ryōko Ueda (character name romanization is not confirmed). Ryōko was a classmate of Kinue's in middle school. She encouraged Kinue to apply to Awashima Opera School, but due to both her own admiration and jealousy toward Kinue, she instead enrolled at a different high school.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©志村貴子・太田出版／淡島百景製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©志村貴子・太田出版／淡島百景製作委員会

The anime will debut in April 2026.

The anime will star Niina Nakabayashi as Wakana Tabata and Yō Taichi as Kinue Takehara (character name romanizations are not confirmed).

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©志村貴子・太田出版／淡島百景製作委員会

Chihayafuru

NANA

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999

) is directing the anime at) is designing the characters, and) is in charge of series scripts.film,film,) is the art director,) is the compositing director of photography, and) is composing the music.is the color designer.

Yen Press licensed the manga in July and will release the first volume on January 20, 2026. The company describes the series:

Awajima Opera School—where countless girls from across the country flock in hopes of one day standing on the big stage. As they work toward achieving their dreams of stardom, their time at Awajima is filled with as much friendship and admiration as competition and jealousy. The precious feelings of girls who are at once both classmates and rivals, tenderly captured in the portraits of an ensemble cast!

Shimura ( Wandering Son , Sweet Blue Flowers , Even Though We're Adults ) launched the manga in Ohta Publishing 's PocoPoco website in July 2011. The manga moved to Ohta Web Comic in July 2016. The manga went on hiatus in 2019, and resumed after three years, with a monthly serialization in January 2022. The manga again went on hiatus in August 2022, and resumed in November 2023. The manga ended in March 2024.

Ohta Publishing released the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in May 2024.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.