Moto Hagio's The Poe Clan Manga Gets New Stage Musical Adaptation by Takarazuka Revue

New adaptation to run in Hyogo in July-August, in Tokyo in September-October

Image via Amazon © Moto Hagio, Shogakukan, Fantagraphics

The Poe Clan

The famous all-female musical theater troupeannounced on Thursday it will produce a new stage musical adaptation of's) manga. The Snow Troupe will perform the adaptation, which will run from July 11 to August 23 in Hyogo, and then from September 12 through October 25 in Tokyo. Shūichirō Koike is the director and scriptwriter, and the play will star Jun Asami and Yui Neiro.

Takarazuka Revue previously performed a stage musical adaptation in 2018, and a separate stage play adaptation ran in 2021. Koike directed both adaptations.

The original The Poe Clan manga is a fantasy series that depicts several short stories revolving around a young vampire named Edgar who has lived for over 200 years. The series is set in Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries. Shogakukan published the manga's five compiled volumes from 1974 to 1976.

A new manga in the franchise started in 2016 and is ongoing.

Hagio wrote two new chapters for the manga titled "Poe no Ichizoku: Haru no Yume" in Monthly Flowers in May 2016 and May 2017. A compiled book volume for the new chapters shipped in July 2017.

Hagio launched the Poe no Ichizoku Unicorn series in Monthly Flowers in May 2018. The manga ended its run with the fourth chapter May 2019, and the one compiled volume shipped in July 2019.

Poe no Ichizoku : Himitsu no Hanazono (The Poe Clan: The Secret Garden) then launched in May 2019. The second and final book volume of the arc shipped in November 2021.

Hagio launched the ongoing Poe no Ichizoku : Ao no Pandora (The Poe Clan: Blue Pandora) manga in Monthly Flowers in May 2022. The series is the fourth sequel to the main manga.

Fantagraphics released the original manga in English in two volumes in 2019 and 2022, and re-released the manga in November 2024 as a box set. The company told ANN in 2023 that it would release the new manga starting in 2025, but the new manga is not currently listed on the company's website.

The manga has also inspired a live-action television series.

Fantagraphics Books has released other manga titles by Hagio, including Otherworld Barbara , Heart of Thomas ( Thomas no Shinzō ) , and A Drunken Dream and Other Stories . Viz Media previously released Hagio's A,A' and They Were Eleven manga in English. Denpa released her Lil' Leo ( Leo-kun ) manga in English. Denpa also re-released They Were Eleven in English.

Sources: Takarazuka Revue, Comic Natalie