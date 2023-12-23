Fantagraphics to Release New The Poe Clan Manga Starting in 2025

Company will release 2 volumes of originalmanga as box set in fall 2024

Fantagraphics Books confirmed with ANN that it will publish the new manga in Moto Hagio 's The Poe Clan ( Poe no Ichizoku ) manga starting in 2025.

The company also told ANN it will release the two volumes of the original The Poe Clan manga in fall 2024 as a box set. Fantagraphics shared with ANN a previously unreleased draft of the slipcase art for the box set.

Image courtesy of Fantagraphics

Fantagraphics released the two volumes separately in August 2019 and September 2022.

The original The Poe Clan manga is a fantasy series that depicts several short stories revolving around a young vampire named Edgar who has lived for over 200 years. The series is set in Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries. Shogakukan published the manga's five compiled volumes from 1974 to 1976.

The new manga in the franchise started in 2016 and is ongoing.

Hagio wrote two new chapters for the manga titled "Poe no Ichizoku: Haru no Yume" in Monthly Flowers in May 2016 and May 2017. A compiled book volume for the new chapters shipped in July 2017.

Hagio launched the Poe no Ichizoku Unicorn series in Monthly Flowers in May 2018. The manga ended its run with the fourth chapter May 2019, and the one compiled volume shipped in July 2019.

Poe no Ichizoku : Himitsu no Hanazono (The Poe Clan: The Secret Garden) then launched in May 2019. The second and final book volume of the arc shipped in November 2021.

Hagio launched the Poe no Ichizoku : Ao no Pandora (The Poe Clan: Blue Pandora) manga in Monthly Flowers in May 2022, and the series is on hiatus until summer 2024. The series is the fourth sequel to the main manga, and it is set in Munich, Germany in 2016.

The manga has inspired a live-action television series, as well as a stage play adaptation by the famous all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue.

Fantagraphics Books has released other manga titles by Hagio, including Otherworld Barbara , Heart of Thomas ( Thomas no Shinzō ) , and A Drunken Dream and Other Stories . Viz Media previously released Hagio's A,A' and They Were Eleven manga in English. Denpa will release her Lil' Leo ( Leo-kun ) manga in English. Denpa will also re-release They Were Eleven in English.