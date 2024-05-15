Hisaya Nakajo's Hana-Kimi Shōjo Manga Gets Anime

Aniplex and Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that the late manga creator Hisaya Nakajo 's Hana-Kimi manga is inspiring an anime. In addition, Crunchyroll announced that it will stream the anime when it premieres in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India. The announcement did not reveal the debut date, cast, staff, or format for the anime.

Image via Crunchyroll ©中条比紗也・白泉社／「花ざかりの君たちへ」アニメ製作委員会

Crunchyroll released an English translation of the statement by the Hana to Yume magazine's editorial staff:

Hana-Kimi ' is becoming an anime! This is a project that's been discussed for a while with Hisaya Nakajo -sensei as we moved things forward. Nakajo-sensei had been watching over the rough drafts of the characters and the scenario, and she was looking forward to seeing the world of " Hana-Kimi " presented in a different way than the manga. It's very unfortunate that we weren't able to see the completed product along with Sensei, but because of the passionate support of the readers, ' Hana-Kimi ' is coming back again in the form of an anime right around the 20th anniversary of when the manga ended, and we are truly grateful for that fact. Hana to Yume editorial department and the production staff have been working together so that we can live up to the expectations of Nakajo-sensei and the readers, so please look forward to the broadcast!"

© Hisaya Nakajo, Hakusensha

Nakajo died at 50 years old on October 12 last year due to a heart condition.

Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e ( Hana-Kimi ) was Nakajo's defining work, running in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1996 to 2004. The manga inspired a 2007 live-action television series and a second live-action series starring AKB48 idol group member Atsuko Maeda in 2011. Besides the two Japanese live-action television series, the manga also inspired a live-action television version in South Korea and a 2006 live-action television version in Taiwan.

Nakajo ran a short continuation of the Hana-Kimi manga in 2011, and published a special chapter in 2014. Her latest update to the series was Himitsu - Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e After School , which debuted in 2021. Viz Media published the Hana-Kimi manga in North America, and also published her Sugar Princess manga. Viz Media describes Hana-Kimi :

Japanese-American track-and-field star Mizuki has gotten herself to transfer to a high school in Japan...but not just any school! To be close to her idol, high jumper Izumi Sano, she's going to an all-guys' high school...and disguising herself as a boy! But as fate would have it, they're more than classmates...they're roommates! Now, Mizuki must keep her secret in the classroom, the locker room, and her own bedroom. And her classmates--and the school nurse--must cope with a new transfer student who may make them question their own orientation...