Shin Takahashi's Ekiden Danshi Project Manga Resumes on June 17

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga went on hiatus in January

ekiden
© Shin Takahashi, Shogakukan
This year's 28th issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine announced on Monday that Shin Takahashi's Ekiden Danshi Project (Men's Long-Distance Relay Race Project) manga will resume serialization in the magazine's next issue on June 17.

The manga went on hiatus on January 21.

The manga previously went on hiatus in July 2023, and returned that fall.

Takahashi launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in May 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume on December 27. Takahashi had stated in 2018 that he would launch a manga about the university ekiden race in 2019.

The manga's story centers on Hayata, a track-and-field athlete who takes his chance to get onto a private university's long-distance relay team and get a full college scholarship. During the member recruitment, Hayata and other athletes aiming to get onto the team were chalenged to a half-marathon race, with a team formed on the spot. But the team members were anything but united.

Viz Media released Takahashi's Saikano manga in North America. The series inspired a television anime, original video anime, and live-action film.

Source: Weekly Big Comic Spirits issue 28

