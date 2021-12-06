Shin Takahashi, Kosuke Hamada, Hiroshi Noda, More Launch New Manga in Big Comic Spirits

The first 2022 issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will launch six new manga in upcoming issues.

Kei Itoi's Otona no Zukan: Kaiteiban (debuts in in combined fourth/fifth issue on December 27) Kosuke Hamada 's Le Cervin (debuts in sixth issue on January 8) Author Masaru Miyazaki and artist Osamu Uoto 's Ganbaryonkaa Masako-chan (debuts in eighth issue on January 24) Author Hiroshi Noda and artist Masayasu Fukushima's Maō ga Zutto Miteiru (temporary title, debuts in spring 2022) Takaharu Seike's Mushoku no Gakkō: Shokugyō Kunrenkō de no 200-Nikkan (debuts in spring 2022) Shin Takahashi 's Ekiden Danshi Project (debuts in spring 2022)

Kosuke Hamada 's Hanebado! manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2018. The manga ended in October 2019.

Hiroshi Noda is the original storywriter for the ongoing Love After World Domination manga, which is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2022. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

Masaru Miyazaki has written the stories for several biographical manga, including an earlier series about Osamu Tezuka and the creation of his famous manga Black Jack . That manga, Black Jack Sōsaku Hiwa ~Tezuka Osamu no Shigoto-ba Kara~ ( The Untold Story: How Tezuka created his "Black Jack" ), ended in 2014 after inspiring a live-action television special. Osamu Uoto 's and late manga creator Jinpachi Mori 's Kasai no Hito (The Family Cultivator) manga has inspired several live-action adaptations.

Shin Takahashi had stated in 2018 that he would launch a manga about the university ekiden race in 2019. Viz Media released Takahashi's Saikano manga in North America. The series inspired a television anime, original video anime, and live-action film.