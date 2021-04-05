Love After World Domination Anime Confirmed, Will Air on TV

Manga follows relationship between leader of hero squad, warrior of secret organization

This year's May issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine confirmed on Tuesday that Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu's Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de ( Love After World Domination ) manga is inspiring an anime, and that the anime will air on television. Wakamatsu drew a teaser visual to commemorate the announcement.

Amazon had previously listed the cover of the magazine, which stated that the manga was getting an anime.

The romantic comedy manga explores the relationship between Fudō Aikawa, the leader of the Gelato 5 hero squadron whose aim is bring about world peace, and Desumi Magahara, the warrior leader of the Gecko secret organization whose aim is world domination.

Noda and Wakamatsu ( Ningyohime no Gomen ne Gohan ) launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2019. Kodansha will publish the manga's third volume on April 8.



Source: Monthly Shonen Magazine May issue

Update: Teaser visual added. Source: Comic Natalie