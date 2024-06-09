The Last Unicorn Film Gets 4K UHD, BD Release from Shout! Studios

4K UHD, Blu-ray Disc combo pack ships on August 20

Shout! Studios announced on June 3 the company will release a 4K UHD edition of The Last Unicorn in a 4K UHD and Blu-ray Disc combo pack on August 20.

Image courtesy of Shout! Studios

Image courtesy of Shout! Studios

The release is a 4K Transfer of the 35mm interpositive along with Dolby Vision and will also contain a number of bonus features. The UHD will contain an audio commentary, while the BD will include a Q&A with writer Peter S. Beagle, animated storyboards, and the original theatrical trailer.

Fans can purchase the new release in a steelbook with new art exclusively at Wal-Mart. Customers who purchase the standard directly from Shout! will receive a double-sided poster featuring the steelbook art and the standard edition art, while supplies last.

Beagle won the legal battle over the rights to the intellectual property of The Last Unicorn in 2021.

Rankin/Bass Productions ' 1982 animated film The Last Unicorn adapts Beagle's original novel of the same name. The film was animated by the Japanese animation studio Topcraft, which later worked with Hayao Miyazaki on the 1984 film adaptation of his Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind manga . Members of this team went on to form Studio Ghibli with Miyazaki in 1985.

Shout! Factory released the film digitally and on home video in 2013. Lionsgate released a "25th Anniversary Edition" DVD of the film in North America in 2007 followed by a Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo pack in 2011.



Source: Press release