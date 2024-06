Strawberry Prince Group's Strawberry School Festival!!!! Film Announces More Cast

© STPR Inc./劇場版すとぷり製作委員会

The staff for the boy band Strawberry Prince 's Gekijōban SutoPuri Hajimari no Monogatari: Strawberry School Festival!!!! (STPR Origin Story the Movie: Strawberry School Festival!!!!) film announced more cast members for the film, as well as a special promotional campaign at over 600 high schools, on Sunday.

The newly announced cast members are:

The staff announced that the film will be promoted in over 600 schools across Japan through their on-campus public-address systems. The campaign will play the opening and ending songs, along with messages from the cast members, from June 14 to July 5 during the schools' noon breaks, after the end of classes, and other times.

Image via Strawberry Prince's Twitter

The group members are also starring in the film's voice cast.

The group leader's entertainment persona Nana Mori is credited as the chief production supervisor and planning producer of the anime, and his off-stage persona Masato Kashiwabara is credited with the original story. Naoki Matsuura ( Liar Liar ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Chika Suzumura ( Burn The Witch ) wrote the script. Yumi Nakamura ( Liar Liar , Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ) is designing the characters.

Takahiro Yoneda is the art director, and STPR Records is producing the music. Bushiroad Move is distributing, and STPR Studio is supervising the production.

The film will open on July 19.

The group formed in 2016 and grew in popularity with videos on streaming sites. They have since inspired a smartphone game, embarked on regular concert tours that have expanded to five arenas nationwide, and made their debut on Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, this past December.

Strawberry Prince performed theme songs for the Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N) and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime. Members of the group also provide voices for Yo-kai Gakuen.