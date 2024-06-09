Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge, Mega Man II, 3 More Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online

Image courtesy of Business Wire © CAPCOM

Nintendo

Mega Man

Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge

Mega Man II

Mega Man III

Mega Man IV

Mega Man V

announced on Thursday that itsSwitch Online library has added five Game Boy titles from the. The titles include, and

The Mega Man franchise (known as Rock Man in Japan) began in 1987 with CAPCOM 's release of the first Mega Man game on the Nintendo Famicom. The franchise has since spawned numerous games, with the latest in the main series, Mega Man 11 , releasing in North America in October 2018.

Mega Man X DiVE Offline , the offline version of its Mega Man X DiVE ( Rock Man X DiVE ) smartphone game, launched on PC via Steam , iOS, and Android on September 1.

CAPCOM released Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection , a collection of the Mega Man Battle Network 1-6 Game Boy Advance games, in April 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

The franchise has also spawned multiple manga and anime series and OVAs, as well as an American animated TV series. ADV Films released the Megaman: Upon a Star OVA in 2005. Viz Media released Ryo Takamisaki 's MegaMan NT Warrior ( Rockman.EXE ) manga from 2004 to 2008, and also licensed the first two seasons of the anime adaptation, which aired on the Kids WB programming block. Viz also licensed the Megaman Star Force anime.

Supermarché is producing a planned live-action film project for the franchise for Netflix .

