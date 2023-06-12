Mega Man X DiVE Game Gets Offline Version on PC, Smartphones

Game launches this year

revealed during itsShowcase stream on Sunday that it will release an offline version of its) smartphone game will launch on PC, iOS, and Android this year.

The game launched in Japan for iOS and Android devices in October 2020, after first debuting in Taiwan and other Asian countries in March 2020. NebulaJoy released the game as Mega Man X DiVE in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland in August 2021, and then in Europe and Latin America in November 2021. A version for PC via Steam launched in September 2021 in Asia and outside Asia in January 2022.

The iOS and Android versions in Asia and the PC version of Rock Man X DiVE will end service on September 27. NebulaJoy's global iOS and Android versions, titled Mega Man X DiVE , will remain online indefinitely, since it is a "separate game," according to the company.

The game features characters from the Mega Man X series, in a "what-if" scenario for the story. The game plays as a side-scroller, and players can collect parts to enhance their character.

