Mega Man X Series' Smartphone Game Slated for Japan This Fall

CAPCOM revealed on Wednesday that Rock Man X DiVE , a smartphone game based on the company's Mega Man X game series, will debut in Japan this fall for iOS and Android devices. The game already debuted in Taiwan and other Asian countries this past March.

The game will feature characters from the Mega Man X series, in a "what-if" scenario for the story. The game will play as a side-scroller, and players will be able to collect parts to enhance their character.

Source: Rock Man X DiVE game's website via Otakomu