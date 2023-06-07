Rock Man X DiVE Smartphone Game Ends Service

NebulaJoy's global iOS/Android versions remain online indefinitely

The official website and Twitter account for Rock Man X DiVE , a smartphone game based on CAPCOM 's Mega Man X game series, announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on September 27 at 1:00 p.m. JST. Specifically, the iOS and Android versions in Asia and the PC version worldwide will end service. NebulaJoy's global iOS and Android versions, titled Mega Man X DiVE , will remain online indefinitely, since it is a "separate game," according to the company.

Sales of direct purchase items will halt on June 7.

The game launched in Japan for iOS and Android devices in October 2020, after first debuting in Taiwan and other Asian countries in March 2020. NebulaJoy released the game as Mega Man X DiVE in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland in August 2021, and then in Europe and Latin America in November 2021. A version for PC via Steam launched in September 2021 in Asia and outside Asia in January 2022.

The game features characters from the Mega Man X series, in a "what-if" scenario for the story. The game plays as a side-scroller, and players can collect parts to enhance their character.

