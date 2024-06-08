That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Anime Reveals More Cast, New Theme Songs, New Promo Video

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed more cast, a new key visual, a new promotional video, and a new commercial on Saturday for the third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime.

Bandai Namco Filmworks also announced that Momoiro Clover Z will perform the season's second opening theme song "Renacer Serenade." MindaRyn will perform the second ending theme song "Miracle Soup."

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

The new cast includes:

Hisako Kanemoto as Elmesia



Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

Moe Kahara as Momiji



Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Masayuki



Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

Image via That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's website ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

The season premiered on April 5. The anime's 48.5 episode aired a week earlier than the season's premiere on March 30. The show will air for two continuous(quarter of a year) for a half-year run.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs and is also streaming an English dub.

Atsushi Nakayama is returning to direct the series at 8-Bit , and Toshizo Nemoto ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus ) is now overseeing the series scripts. Ryōma Ebata is returning as character designer, and Hitoshi Fujima from Elements Garden is returning from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus to compose the music.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub.

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream anime debuted in Japan on November 1 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.