That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream Anime's Promo Video Reveals Cast, Opening Theme, November 1 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for anime adaptations of Fuse and Mitz Vah's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) light novel series unveiled on Wednesday a promotional video for three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Coleus no Yume), which reveals that all three episodes will begin streaming on November 1. The video also reveals the cast and opening theme song "Hikari Hanatsu" by Takuma Terashima, who voices Satoru and has previously performed theme songs:
The newly announced cast includes:
The cast also includes:
- Miho Okasaki as Rimuru
- Megumi Toyoguchi as Great Sage
- Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ranga
- Makoto Furukawa as Benimaru
- Takuya Eguchi as Sōei
- Natsuki Hanae as Yūki
- Lynn as Luminus
- Miyu Tomita as Violet
- Masayuki Katō as Gustav
- Fuminori Komatsu as Barack
- Kaori Nazuka as Chiffon
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Carl
Miho Okasaki, the voice of Rimuru, will perform the anime's ending theme song.
Coleus no Yume was a text story included in a bonus extra booklet with the Blu-ray Disc release of the second That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season. It became a major story inspiration for the Scarlet Bond film. The "epic spectacle story" is set between the first two television seasons when Rimuru faces intrigue swirling around the Coleus Kingdom.Fuse serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014. The novels entered their final arc in the 18th volume in March 2021. Fuse also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete. Fuse is planning to end the series by its 22nd volume. Yen Press publishes the novel series in English.
The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed an English dub.
The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise that year.
Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub.
The franchise's latest film titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds) premiered in Japan in November 2022.
Sources: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's website, Comic Natalie