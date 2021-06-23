Funimation Also Streams English Dub for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will stream an English dub this summer for the second part of the second anime season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime . The dub features returning cast members Brittney Karbowski as Rimuru Tempest, Tyson Rinehart as Ranga, Michelle Rojas as Shion, and Tia Ballard as Shuna.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll will stream the second part.

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX on April 6 at 11:00 p.m. JST. When The Slime Diaries ends, the second cours of the second season will begin, making nine straight months that anime from the franchise will air on TV.

