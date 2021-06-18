News
Funimation to Stream The Case Study of Vanitas, More Anime for Summer 2021 Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation to stream The Stranger by the Shore, Natsume Yūjin-Chō: Ishi Okoshi to Ayashiki Raihōsha, more
Funimation announced on Friday during its Summer Season Preview event that it will stream the following anime this summer:
- The Case Study of Vanitas
- Sonny Boy (first episode premieres early on Friday)
- Scarlet Nexus (first episode premieres early on Friday)
- RE-MAIN
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom
- Robotech (Funimation had previously announced a fall release for streaming)
Funimation will stream the following films:
- The Stranger by the Shore
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation films
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train
- Natsume Yūjin-Chō: Ishi Okoshi to Ayashiki Raihōsha
Funimation will also continue to stream the following anime
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2
- Natsume's Book of Friends original video anime
- One Piece
- My Hero Academia Season 5
Funimation is streaming the first episodes for the Sonny Boy and Scarlet Nexus anime ahead of their official Japanese premiere dates on Friday after its preview livestream on YouTube.
The company will announce more anime at a future date.
Sources: Email correspondence, Funimation Summer 2021 Season Preview livestream
