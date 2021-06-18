News
Funimation to Stream The Case Study of Vanitas, More Anime for Summer 2021 Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation to stream The Stranger by the Shore, Natsume Yūjin-Chō: Ishi Okoshi to Ayashiki Raihōsha, more

Funimation announced on Friday during its Summer Season Preview event that it will stream the following anime this summer:

Funimation will stream the following films:

Funimation will also continue to stream the following anime

Funimation is streaming the first episodes for the Sonny Boy and Scarlet Nexus anime ahead of their official Japanese premiere dates on Friday after its preview livestream on YouTube.

The company will announce more anime at a future date.

Sources: Email correspondence, Funimation Summer 2021 Season Preview livestream

