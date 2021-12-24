That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Author Plans to End Novel Series in 3 Volumes

Volume 19 shipped on November 30; story entered last arc with volume 18 in March

The author's note in the 19th volume of author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series revealed on November 30 that Fuse is planning to end the novel series in three volumes.

The novels entered its final arc in the 18th volume on March 31. Fuse also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete.

Fuse serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014.

Yen Press licensed the novel series, and it describes the story:

Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm...as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX on April 6 at 11:00 p.m. JST. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began on July 6 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise this year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub .

The franchise will have an anime film in fall 2022.