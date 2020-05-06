'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' Novels to Enter Final Arc in 18th Volume

Fuse considers side stories after main series

The 16th volume of author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series revealed on March 27 that Fuse is planning to start the story's final arc in the 18th volume.

Fuse also considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete.

Fuse launched the story serially on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014.

Yen Press licensed the novel series, and it describes the story:

Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm...as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second season of the anime adaptation will run for two cours (quarters of a year), with the first cours premiering this October, and the second cours premiering in April next year. Crunchyroll will stream the second season anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East, and Funimation will stream an English dub . The anime studio 8-Bit is returning for the new season.