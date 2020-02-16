Funimation to Stream English Dub of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime This Fall

Funimation announced on Saturday that it will stream the second season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime with an English dub this fall.

The anime will premiere in Japan this fall. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. The anime studio 8-Bit is returning for the new season.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub.

The manga has also inspired two original anime DVDs (OADs) along with three more upcoming OADs. The first OAD shipped with the 12th volume of the manga on July 9. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the OAD on the same day. The second OAD shipped in Japan with the manga's 13th volume on December 4, and Crunchyroll and Funimation also streamed that OAD on the same day.

The three new OADs will be bundled with the manga's 14th, 15th, and 16th volumes. The first new OAD will be bundled with the 14th manga volume on March 27. The 15th and 16th manga volumes (with their accompanying OADs) will ship on July 9 and November 9.