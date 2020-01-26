'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' Anime Season 2 Premieres in Fall With Studio 8 bit Returning

3 new OADs to ship in March, July, November

The official website for the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime revealed on Sunday that the second season of the anime will premiere this fall. The anime studio 8 bit is returning for the new season. The staff first made the announcement at a screening event for one of the new original anime DVDs (OADs) in Tokyo on Sunday.

The three new original anime DVDs (OADs) will be bundled with the manga's 14th, 15th, and 16th volumes. Original novel author Fuse wrote a new story exclusively for the three-part anime "Gaiden: Rimuru no Karei na Kyōshi Seikatsu" (Side Story: Rimuru's Splendid Teacher Life). Rimuru, who is teaching Shizu's students as a substitute at Kingdom of Ingracia's Freedom Academy, takes part in an orientation in actual field combat in the school's annual outdoors training event. Transfixed by the prize he gets if he wins, he accepts a challenge by the teacher Jeff. However, an enemy appears before the students ...

The first new OAD will be bundled with the 14th manga volume on March 27. The 15th and 16th manga volumes (with their accompanying OADs) will ship on July 9 and November 9.

The first OAD shipped with the 12th volume of Taiki Kawakami 's manga on July 9. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the OAD on the same day. The second OAD shipped in Japan with the manga's 13th volume on December 4, and Crunchyroll and Funimation also streamed that OAD on the same day.

The television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .