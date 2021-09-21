That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Gets Movie in Fall 2022

24th, final episode of 2nd season aired on Tuesday

The official Twitter account for the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime announced on Tuesday that the series is getting a movie in fall 2022. The account streamed a teaser video:

#転生したらスライムだった件 劇場版制作決定！ 2022年秋公開！！ スライム旋風は止まらない！ https://movie.ten-sura.com 杉P #転スラ #tensura(@ten_sura_anime)September 21

The 24th and final episode of the second television anime season aired on Tuesday.

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX on April 6 at 11:00 p.m. JST. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began on July 6 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise this year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the second part. Funimation is also streaming an English dub .

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The anime specifically adapted and is based on Kawakami's manga adaptation of the original novels.



