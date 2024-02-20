That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3's 1st Video Unveils 10 More Cast Members, April 5 Debut

The official website for the third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime debuted the season's first full promotional video on Wednesday. The video announces 10 more cast members and the April 5 premiere for the season.

The staff also announced that Rin Kurusu is performing the ending theme song "Believer."

The newly announced cast members are:

The season will premiere on April 5 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) in the "Friday Anime Night" programming block on the NTV channel and 29 affiliates. It will also start on BS11 on April 6 at 10:00 p.m. NTV will also air two compilation specials (with newly recorded narration) of the first two seasons on April 3 and 4.

Image via That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's website ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

The show will air for two continuous(quarter of a year) for a half-year run.

Atsushi Nakayama is returning to direct the series at 8-Bit , and Toshizo Nemoto ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus ) is now overseeing the series scripts. Ryōma Ebata is returning as character designer, and Hitoshi Fujima from Elements Garden is returning from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus to compose the music.

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performs the opening theme song.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream anime debuted in Japan on November 1 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.