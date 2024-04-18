Laid-Back Camp, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime's 3rd Seasons Reveal English Dub Casts, Premieres

Both feature returning cast members

© あfろ・芳文社／野外活動プロジェクト

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is streaming the English dubs for the third seasons of Laid-Back Camp and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Both casts feature returning members.

The dub cast for Laid-Back Camp Season 3 includes:

Shawn Gann is directing the dub , and Suzie Nixon is producing. Audrey Drake Rigg is handling the adaptation. Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Jose Sandoval is the engineer.

Yurukyan△ Season 3 , the third anime season based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ), premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the series it airs.

Image via That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's website ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

The dub cast for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime includes:

Austin Sisk is the voice director, and Christopher R. Sabat is the producer. Alex Mai is handling the script adaptation. Dane Butler is the mixer, and Austin Sisk is the engineer.

The third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime premiered on April 5 in the "Friday Anime Night" programming block on the NTV channel and 29 affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

