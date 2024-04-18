News
Laid-Back Camp, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime's 3rd Seasons Reveal English Dub Casts, Premieres
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is streaming the English dubs for the third seasons of Laid-Back Camp and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Both casts feature returning members.
The dub cast for Laid-Back Camp Season 3 includes:
- Celeste Perez as Rin
- Morgan Lauré as Nadeshiko
- Katelyn Barr as Chiaki
- Hannah Alyea as Aoi
- Molly Zhang as Ena
- Katie Wetch as Ayano
- Larry Cassady as Hajime, Narrator
- Leah Clark as Minami
- Jalitza Delgado as Hana
- Marianne Bray as Hana's Mom
Shawn Gann is directing the dub, and Suzie Nixon is producing. Audrey Drake Rigg is handling the adaptation. Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Jose Sandoval is the engineer.
Yurukyan△ Season 3, the third anime season based on Afro's Yurucamp (Yurukyan△, Laid-Back Camp Δ), premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the series it airs.
The dub cast for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime includes:
- Brittney Karbowski as Rimuru
- Mallorie Rodak as Raphael
- Chris Rager as Veldora
- Michelle Rojas as Shion
- Kent Williams as Rigurd
- Megan Shipman as Haruna
- Daman Mills as Diablo
- David Matranga as Youm
- Kristen McGuire as Milim
- Nazeeh Tarsha as Grucius
- Jad Saxton as Ramiris
- Morgan Lauré as Beretta
- Jamie Marchi as Treyni
- Anthony Bowling as Guy
- Kara Edwards as Mizeri
- Jarrod Greene as Daggrull
- Dallas Reid as Deeno
- Christopher Wehkamp as Leon
- Doug Jackson as Edomalis
- Matt Shipman as Shogo (Razen)
- Ben Phillips as Reyheim
- June Yoon as Muller
- Frank Todaro as Carlos
Austin Sisk is the voice director, and Christopher R. Sabat is the producer. Alex Mai is handling the script adaptation. Dane Butler is the mixer, and Austin Sisk is the engineer.
The third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) television anime premiered on April 5 in the "Friday Anime Night" programming block on the NTV channel and 29 affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)