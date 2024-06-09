Otakon 2024 Hosts Director Hiroshi Nagahama, Voice Actress Uki Satake

Director of, voice actress for QT inattend August 2-4 event in Washington, D.C.

The staff of Otakon revealed on Friday that it will host director Hiroshi Nagahama and voice actress Uki Satake (pictured at right) at this year's event.

Nagahama served as director on Mushishi , Detroit Metal City , The Flowers of Evil , and 2017's The Reflection , which he also co-created with Stan Lee . Nagahama is directing the upcoming Uzumaki anime based on Junji Ito 's manga.

He began his career at Madhouse , where he was the concept designer for Revolutionary Girl Utena . He was also the storyboarder, the animation director, and key animator for Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san . He was also the chief director of Jubei-Chan 2: The Counter Attack of Siberia Yagyu .

Satake is a member of Japanese girls' group 9nine . The group has performed opening and ending music for numerous anime including STAR DRIVER , Beelzebub , My Little Monster , Magi: The Kingdom of Magic , Ultimate Otaku Teacher , THE REFLECTION , and Xuan Yuan Sword Luminary .

She made her voice acting debut as Podungo and female Kite in Hunter x Hunter .

Satake has since voiced characters in various anime including QT in Space Dandy , Ellen Tadano in Crayon Shin-chan Spin-off: Aliens vs. Shinnosuke , Tsubomi in Mob Psycho 100 , and Lox Stella in ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. .

She also voiced Uki in Nagahama's THE REFLECTION .

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.



