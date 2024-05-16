Mujirushi Shimazaki, Hama's Katsuben Ōji no Hanayome-san Manga Lists 4th Volume as Final Volume

4th volume of manga about silent movie narrator, his wife in Taishō Japan ships on July 11

Image via Comic Natalie © Mujirushi Shimazaki/SQUARE ENIX © Hama/SQUARE ENIX

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume ofand's(The Wife of the Silent Movie Narrator Prince) as the final volume. The volume will ship on July 11.

The manga is set in Japan's Taishō period, when movies were still called "moving pictures," and centers on the relationship between silent movie narrator Kōsei Utsutsubashi, also known as Kōshirō, and his wife Hanae, who is eight years younger than him and is his wife by arranged marriage from their families. Still newlywed, Kōshirō and Hanae's relationship still seems distant, a fact that Kōshirō worries about. However, when Hanae goes to Kōshirō's workplace to give him his lunch one day, her expression begins to change.

Shimazaki and Hama launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in October 2021. Square Enix published the manga's third volume in November 2023.

Shimazaki and Hama also collaborate on The Necromancer Maid manga, which they serialized in Gangan Online in April 2019 to July 2021 for three volumes. Square Enix 's Manga UP! English manga service publishes the series in English.

Shimazaki previously drew the Monster Tamer Girls ( Kaijū no Shiiku Iin ) manga. The manga ran in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine from 2015 to 2016, and Houbunsha published two volumes for the manga. Yen Press published both volumes of the manga in English in 2018.

Source: Amazon