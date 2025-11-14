×
Daejeon Hosts 2025 University Webtoon Championship

posted on by Wonhee Cho
November 14-16 event features exhibition of student works from webtoon departments across Korea

instagram-11-11-2025_08_43_pm.png
Image via Daejeon Webtoon Campus's Instagram account
© City of Daejeon

The Korean city of Daejeon announced on November 11 that it will host the 2025 University Webtoon Championship at the Daejeon e-Sports Arena from November 14 to 16.

The event features an exhibition of student works from webtoon departments across the country, with 48 outstanding pieces selected for awards.

Side programs include job counseling sessions with webtoon companies, talk shows with professional creators, and networking events for aspiring artists.

Daejeon City has invested 700 million won (approximately US$510,000) this year in building local webtoon infrastructure, operating a webtoon campus, and supporting emerging regional creators.

A city official said, “We aim to help young creators grow and make Daejeon a hub for the global webtoon industry.”

Source: YNA (Joon-beom Kim)

