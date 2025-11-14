Live-Action Dear X Series Release Drives Surge in Original Webtoon Readership

Webtoon's views increased 17-fold between November 6–12 compared to week before teaser video was released

Image via TVING's X/Twitter account © TVING

Following the release of the live-action series Dear X on November 6, interest in the source webtoon has surged as viewers revisit the original work, drawn by discussions about the show's high fidelity to the comic.

According to Naver WEBTOON on November 13, the webtoon's views increased 17-fold between November 6–12 compared to the week before the teaser video was released (September 17–23).

On WEBTOON's North American platform, views rose by 40 times over the same period. In Taiwan, the series also climbed as high as No. 2 on the real-time popularity rankings.

Dear X is a melodrama thriller that follows Ah-jin Baek (You-jung Kim), a top star who has built her success by stacking and trampling over the scars of her childhood. Jun-seo Yoon (Young-dae Kim) is Ah-jin's lifelong protector, safe haven, and fatal weakness.

Dear X marks TVING's first global co-production with HBO Max , and is being released simultaneously in South Korea and in 18 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, a release date for the United States has not been decided.

The English version of the Dear X webtoon is available on WEBTOON. VANZIUN drew the series, which ended in 2021.

Source: YNA (Kyung-yoon Kim)