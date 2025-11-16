1st season anime premiered in January 2024

Kadokawa revealed during MF Bunko J 's Fall School Festival 2025 special livestream on Sunday a new visual and the 2026 premiere for the second season of the television anime of writer Buncololi and illustrator Kantoku 's Sasaki and Peeps ( Sasaki and Pichan ) novels.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ぶんころり,カントク/KADOKAWA/佐々木とピーちゃんII

The artist for the novels' manga adaptation Pureji Osho also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime's second season:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ぶんころり,カントク/KADOKAWA/佐々木とピーちゃんII

The second season will have returning cast and staff, with the exception of the music producers. Kōji Fujimoto Tearmoon Empire , Mission: Yozakura Family ) and Osamu Sasaki ( Ragna Crimson , Mission: Yozakura Family ) are the new music producers.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 Buncololi,Kantoku/KADOKAWA/Sasaki and Peeps

The first season premiered in January 2024 with a one-hour special on the AT-X channel, and ended with its 12th episode. Crunchyroll streamed the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming dub . an English

The anime stars:

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) directed the anime at SILVER LINK. Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) wrote and oversaw the series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , Tales of Wedding Rings ) designed the characters.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Even though Sasaki's droll corporate life is constantly filled with work, it leaves him tired and unfulfilled at the end of every day. In search of some companionship to fill the emptiness in his life, he visits a pet shop on a whim, not realizing he's about to change his life forever. After settling on an adorable bird and bringing it home...his new roommate reveals that it's actually an incredible sage from another world who promptly bestows Sasaki with supernatural powers as well as the ability to cross between worlds. All Sasaki wants to do is use these newfound powers to live in peace and comfort, but there are more than a few colorful characters who might get in the way of that...

Kadokawa began publishing the novel series in January 2021 with illustrations by Kantoku , and the novels are ongoing. The novels won the Tankōbon and the Novel categories of the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook. The 12th novel volume will ship on November 25.

Osho launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus platform in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on June 25.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.