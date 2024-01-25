Sasaki and Peeps Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, January 26 Premiere

©2024 Buncololi,Kantoku/KADOKAWA/Sasaki and Peeps

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime of writer Buncololi and illustrator Kantoku 's Sasaki and Peeps ( Sasaki and Pichan ) novels on Friday.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Chris Sanders , Chris Ryan , Chris Sykes , Chris Long , Chris Wehkamp , Chris Rutledge , Christian Thorsen , Chris Guerrero , Kristen Lazarchick , Kristin Payne , Kristin Sutton , and Krystal LaPorte .

Helena Walstrom is directing the dub , and Samantha Herek is producing. Matthew Greenbaum is credited for the adaptation. Neal Malley is serving as the mixer, and Derric Benavides is the engineer.

The anime premiered on January 5 with a one-hour special on the AT-X channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime had its world premiere of the first episode at Anime NYC on November 18.

The anime will have 12 episodes.

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , Tales of Wedding Rings ) is designing the characters. MADKID is performing the opening theme song "FLY." Aguri Ōnishi is performing the ending theme song "Aimai Girl" (Ambiguous Girl).

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Even though Sasaki's droll corporate life is constantly filled with work, it leaves him tired and unfulfilled at the end of every day. In search of some companionship to fill the emptiness in his life, he visits a pet shop on a whim, not realizing he's about to change his life forever. After settling on an adorable bird and bringing it home...his new roommate reveals that it's actually an incredible sage from another world who promptly bestows Sasaki with supernatural powers as well as the ability to cross between worlds. All Sasaki wants to do is use these newfound powers to live in peace and comfort, but there are more than a few colorful characters who might get in the way of that...

Kadokawa began publishing the novel series in January 2021 with illustrations by Kantoku , and the novels are ongoing. The novels won the Tankōbon and the Novel categories of the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

