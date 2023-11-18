Madkid Performs Opening Theme for Sasaki and Peeps Anime

©2024 Buncololi,Kantoku/KADOKAWA/Sasaki and Peeps

announced on Sunday thatis performing the opening theme song "FLY" for the television anime adaptation of writerand illustrator's) novels.

The anime will premiere in January 2024. Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime had its world premiere of the first episode at Anime NYC on Saturday.

The anime stars:

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , Tales of Wedding Rings ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Even though Sasaki's droll corporate life is constantly filled with work, it leaves him tired and unfulfilled at the end of every day. In search of some companionship to fill the emptiness in his life, he visits a pet shop on a whim, not realizing he's about to change his life forever. After settling on an adorable bird and bringing it home...his new roommate reveals that it's actually an incredible sage from another world who promptly bestows Sasaki with supernatural powers as well as the ability to cross between worlds. All Sasaki wants to do is use these newfound powers to live in peace and comfort, but there are more than a few colorful characters who might get in the way of that...

Kadokawa began publishing the novel series in January 2021 with illustrations by Kantoku , and the novels are ongoing. The novels won the Tankōban and the Novel categories of the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Pureji Osho also has a manga adaptation that runs on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.



