Yoshihiro Togashi Teases Hunter x Hunter Manga's Return Again

Togashi teases chapters 405+

Yoshihiro Togashi hinted at the return of his Hunter X Hunter manga again on Wednesday with a post on Twitter . The artist shared a photo with the number 5 on the corner of a manuscript, stating that he was working on chapter 405. The post also had the the text, "Moon Healing Escalation!," a reference to a healing move used by Sailor Moon , originally created by his wife Naoko Takeuchi .

He has since posted on Thursday a picture of two more manuscripts, one with the number 6 and the other with 7, hinting at progress with chapters 406 and 407.

Togashi recently hinted last October that the manga would return soon, sharing a photo of the corner of a manuscript with the text, "Start over." He revealed in March 2023 that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023 with chapter 400, citing heath issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.

The manga returned after a nearly four-year hiatus in the magazine's 47th 2022 issue, which shipped in October 2022. The manga had been on hiatus since November 2018.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English in October 2023.