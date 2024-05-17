2024 Anpanman Film's Clip Features Baikinman

Film opens on June 28 with limited toy tambourine given to young children who attend

Oricon began streaming a clip on Friday for Soreike! Anpanman: Baikinman to Ehon no Lulun (Baikinman and Lulun of the Picture Book), the 35th film in the Anpanman franchise. The video also previews the limited toy tambourine that children in elementary school or younger who see the film will receive.

The film will open in Japan on June 28.

Actress Aya Ueto (live-action Azumi, Thermae Romae ) voices the central character Lulun, while comedian Takashi Okamura plays a rampaging elephant.

The film's story centers on Anpanman's nemesis Baikinman, but this time, he attempts to become a warrior of love and courage when he is sucked into a picture book. Inside the book is a large forest where fairies live. Baikinman meets the fairy Lulun, who asks him to defeat an elephant that is rampaging in the forest. Although Baikinman is reluctant, he tries his best to defeat the elephant. However, it is too strong for Baikinman, so he tells Lulun to call Anpanman to help protect the picture book world.

Soreike! Anpanman Roboly to Pokapoka Present , the 34th anime film in the Anpanman franchise, opened in June 2023 and earned 113,432,810 yen (about US$788,390) in its first three days.

The film commemorates the 35th anniversary of the anime and the 50th anniversary of the Anpanman picture book series.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.