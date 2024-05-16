×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Shosen Hitogoto Desu kara Legal Manga Gets Live-Action Series

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kento Nakajima stars in series premiering on July 19

shosen
Image via Comic Natalie
© Masamichi Sato, Katsuhito Fujiya, Yōhei Shimizu, Hakusensha
TV Tokyo announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Masamichi Sato, Katsuhito Fujiya, and Yōhei Shimizu's Shosen Hitogoto Desu kara: Toaru Bengoshi no Honne no Shigoto (After All, It's Someone Else's Problem: The Real Work of a Certain Lawyer) manga that will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 19. Kento Nakajima (live-action Silver Spoon, Nisekoi) plays the protagonist Osamu Yasuda.

The legal drama manga centers around Osamu Yasuda, an unusual lawyer who has the motto "In the end, it's someone else's problem." He deals with modern challenges such as online abuse from social media. The story progresses from consultations between Osamu and his clients, and also shows realistic trial procedures.

Sato, Fujiya, and Shimizu launched the manga in Hakusensha's Kuromitsu magazine in February 2021. Hakusensha released the manga's sixth compiled book volume on March 29. Sato writes the series, while Fujiya draws the art, and Shimizu serves as supervisor.

Sato also launched the Quality Assurance in Another World (Kono Sekai wa Fukanzen Sugiru) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days service in 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime that will premiere on July 5.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives