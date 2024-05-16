Shosen Hitogoto Desu kara Legal Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Image via Comic Natalie © Masamichi Sato, Katsuhito Fujiya, Yōhei Shimizu, Hakusensha

TV Tokyo

announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of, and's(After All, It's Someone Else's Problem: The Real Work of a Certain Lawyer) manga that will premiere onon July 19.(live-action) plays the protagonist Osamu Yasuda.

The legal drama manga centers around Osamu Yasuda, an unusual lawyer who has the motto "In the end, it's someone else's problem." He deals with modern challenges such as online abuse from social media. The story progresses from consultations between Osamu and his clients, and also shows realistic trial procedures.

Sato, Fujiya, and Shimizu launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Kuromitsu magazine in February 2021. Hakusensha released the manga's sixth compiled book volume on March 29. Sato writes the series, while Fujiya draws the art, and Shimizu serves as supervisor.

Sato also launched the Quality Assurance in Another World ( Kono Sekai wa Fukanzen Sugiru ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days service in 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime that will premiere on July 5.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie