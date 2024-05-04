Quality Assurance in Another World Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, July 5 Premiere

The staff for the television anime of Masamichi Sato 's Quality Assurance in Another World ( Kono Sekai wa Fukanzen Sugiru ) manga revealed more cast, the theme songs, a new visual, and the anime's July 5 premiere date on Saturday.

The additional cast members include:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Suzuki



Natsumi Murakami as Namiko



Kentarō Kumagai as Kuro-chan



Kentaro Itō sa Shachō



Kenichirō Matsuda as Sumida



Chiemi Tanaka as Kana



The anime will premiere on the Animeism B2 block on TBS , MBS , and BS-TBS on July 5.

Liyuu will perform the anime's opening theme song "No Complete," while the duo NACHERRY , composed of Chiemi Tanaka and Natsumi Murakami , will perform the ending theme song "Loop."

The anime stars:

The anime was originally slated to premiere this spring, but is now delayed to a July premiere. The anime's staff did not give a reason for the delay. The anime's director Kei Umabiki said on X (formerly Twitter ) that production on the anime is going well.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs, and it describes the series:

Despite its location in a remote region south of the continent of Felnarc, the island of Clayborne is made up of five small countries crowded together and in constant conflict. In the most remote reaches of the smallest and most peaceful country on the island, the Kingdom of Bayle, is the small village where a girl named Nikola lives a humble life. One day, while she's out gathering firewood as she does every day, a massive dragon—a creature that's supposed to only live deep in the mountains—appears in front of her. Just as it's about to attack the village, a man named Haga rushes to the scene. Haga is a member of the King's Seekers, a top secret investigation team. Nikola has never once felt bored with her peaceful life, even when every single day is practically the same, but after meeting Haga, she's so intrigued by Haga and his travels that she decides to step out into the world herself... and then the learns the true nature of her world.

Kei Umabiki ( ClassicaLoid season 2) is directing the anime at 100Studio and Studio Palette . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime franchise , Hyperdimension Neptunia ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Shigeo Akahori ( Texhnolyze , sub character design for Record of Ragnarok ) is designing the characters for animation.

Kenichi Tajiri ( Sailor Moon SuperS: The Movie ) is the art director. Sakie Suzuki ( I'm Quitting Heroing ) is handling color design. Ayako Otsuki ( The tale of outcasts ) is the director of photography. Emi Onodera ( Himouto! Umaruchan ) is editing, and Takeshi Takadera ( Yowamushi Pedal ) is directing the sound.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The ongoing manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days service in 2020.

