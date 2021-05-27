News
Kodansha Comics Licenses Ya Boy Kongming!, Police in a Pod, Undead Girl Murder Farce, More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kodansha Comics announced on Thursday new manga titles that will debut digitally in June. The following titles will debut over consecutive Tuesdays in June:
Title: Ya Boy Kongming!
Creators: Yuto Yotsuba (story), Ryo Ogawa (art)
Debut Date: June 1
Synopsis: General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!
Title: Police in a Pod
Creator: Miko Yasu
Debut Date: June 8
Synopsis: Female police officer Kawai had enough of a career she wasn't even that into and was about to hand in her registration, when the unthinkable happened -- she met the new, female director of her station! And after spending a little time with this gorgeous role model, Kawai realizes that maybe she isn't quite done being an officer after all.
Title: Undead Girl Murder Farce
Creators: Yugo Aosaki (story), Haruka Tomoyama (art)
Debut Date: June 15
Synopsis: The end of the 19th century—a vampire's wife is murdered, and the detective known as the "cage user" is called in to solve the crime. But there's more to the detective and the curtained birdcage he carries...after all, when solving a case involving a monster, it might just take one to know one!
Title: Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence
Creators: Hazano Kazutake
Debut Date: June 22
Synopsis: Saint Cecilia is beloved by the townspeople—not only is she elegant and composed, she benevolently shares her wisdom with all who seek it. That is, until the last person has left—at which point she becomes totally hopeless! Only Pastor Lawrence, is keeping the Saint put together enough to do her duties...and though she may test him, it's all in a day's work!
Title: Quality Assurance in Another World
Creators: Masamichi Sato
Debut Date: June 29
Synopsis: Nikola is just a village girl working at the inn...until the day dragons invade, and she meets Haga, a scholar of everything around him. He's a part of an elite society called "Seeker," created to address a series of maladies plaguing their usually peaceful world. But both Nikola and Haga have secrets they hide...ones that will change each other's very existence...
