Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi Manga Gets 'Light Anime'

Izumi Hayama and illustrator Yachiyo Okamura's Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi web manga is getting a "light anime" in June.

Illustrator Okamura shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Image via Animation ID's Twitter account

The anime stars Sora Tokui as Mariko Hosoi and Atsushi Tamaru as Nagi Kirigaya. Dai Nippon Printing and IMAGICA Infos are producing the "light anime" with a simpler animation style that reduces time and costs. Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi is the first such "light anime."

The romantic comedy follows Mariko, a plus-sized nurse who loves to eat. Having no love experience, she thinks her life is devoid of love, until she meets a handsome man named Nagi at a group date that she is invited to. Nagi then asks her out on a date.

The manga debuted on LINE in 2022. Una Toon Studio produces the series. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in February 2023. The manga has over 80 million views in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie