'Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included' Anime Casts Misaki Kuno

The official website for the television anime of matoba 's Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included ( One Room, Hi Atari Futsū, Tenshi Tsuki. ) manga confirmed on Saturday that Misaki Kuno has been cast as Shiu.

Shiu is an angel who comes to Earth out of concern for Towa. She mistakenly believes Shintarō is exploiting her beloved Towa. The character debuted in episode 5 on Saturday.

The anime began exclusively streaming in Japan on theservice on March 30, one week before its television premiere . The anime then premiered onon April 6 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT), on BSlater that day, onandon April 7, and onon April 9.is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

The anime stars:

Kenta Ōnishi ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Marine Shukkō!! ) is directing the anime at the studio Okuru to Noboru . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Hyperdimension Neptunia , UQ Holder! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yuya Uetake ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) is designing the characters. TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , 100% Pascal-sensei , My Girlfriend is Shobitch ) is composing the music.

Yui Ogura performs the anime's opening theme song "Kimiiro no Kiseki" (The Miracle in the Color of You), and SoundOrion performs the ending theme song "Sunny Canvas."

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!

The ongoing manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in September 2020.

