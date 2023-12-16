News
'Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included' Anime Reveals Opening Theme Song by Yui Ogura
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The anime will premiere in April 2024.
The anime stars:
- Shūichirō Umeda as Tarō Tokumitsu
- Hikaru Tohno as Towa
- Hana Tamegai as Tsumugi Tsutsumi
- Saori Ōnishi as Noel Izumi
- Yui Ogura as Lilishka
- Kanon Takao as Hisui Tsurumi
Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!
Kenta Onishi (The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Marine Shukkō!!) is directing the anime at the studio Okuru to Noboru. Shogo Yasukawa (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Hyperdimension Neptunia, UQ Holder!) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yuya Uetake (The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter) is designing the characters. TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa (The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, 100% Pascal-sensei, My Girlfriend is Shobitch) is composing the music.
The manga launched in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine on September 12, 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 12. Yen Press published the fourth volume on December 12.
Sources: Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime's website, Music Natalie