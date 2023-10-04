'Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included' Manga Gets TV Anime

A website opened on Wednesday to announce that a television anime of matoba 's Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included ( One Room, Hi Atari Futsū, Tenshi Tsuki. ) manga has been green-lit.



© matoba/SQUARE ENIX・天使つき製作委員会

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Tarō Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, when he encounters a pure and kind girl named Towa on his balcony. But who is she, really…? matoba , author of As Miss Beelzebub Likes , brings you the latest cute and innocent romantic comedy!

The main cast members are:

Shūichirō Umeda as Tarō Tokumitsu

as Tarō Tokumitsu Hikaru Tohno as Towa

Kenta Onishi ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Marine Shukkō!! ) is directing the anime at the studio Okuru to Noboru . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Hyperdimension Neptunia , UQ Holder! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yuya Uetake ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) is designing the characters. TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , 100% Pascal-sensei , My Girlfriend is Shobitch ) is composing the music.

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine on September 12, 2020, and Square Enix will publish the sixth manga volume on October 12. Yen Press published the third volume on August 22.

Source: Comic Natalie