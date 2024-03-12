News
'Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included' Anime Reveals March 30 Streaming Debut, 1 Week Before TV
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!
Kenta Ōnishi (The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Marine Shukkō!!) is directing the anime at the studio Okuru to Noboru. Shogo Yasukawa (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Hyperdimension Neptunia, UQ Holder!) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yuya Uetake (The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter) is designing the characters. TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa (The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, 100% Pascal-sensei, My Girlfriend is Shobitch) is composing the music. Yui Ogura performs the anime's opening theme song "Kimi Iro no Kiseki" (Your Color's Miracle). The SoundOrion group performs the anime's ending theme song "Sunny Canvas."
Sources: Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime's website, Comic Natalie