Eku Takeshima's Whisper Me a Love Song Manga Gets Stage Play Adaptation

Stage play to run from July 26-August 2 in Tokyo

A website opened on Sunday to announce a stage play adaptation of Eku Takeshima 's Whisper Me a Love Song ( Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau ) manga, titled Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau (Whisper Me a Love Song the Stage), which will run from July 26 to August 2 at the Theater1010 in Tokyo. The website also reveals the stage play's cast, staff, and key visual.

Image via Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau website © 竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

The stage play stars:

Yui Watanabe as Himari Kino

Image via Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau website © 竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

Momoka Ishii as Yori Asanagi

Image via Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau website © 竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

Yūki Tenma as Miki Mizuguchi

Image via Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau website © 竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

Nagisa Hayakawa as Mari Tsutsui

Image via Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau website © 竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

Nanase Kayama as Kaori Tachibana

Image via Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau website © 竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

Chiyuri Itō as Shiho Izumi

Image via Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau website © 竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

Shiori Nishikado as Momoka Satomiya

Image via Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau website © 竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

Kaede Sakuragi as Hajime Amasawa

Image via Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau website © 竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

The cast will sing and play live instruments for the stage play's live performance scenes.

Tomoyuki Ueno is directing the stage play, Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! , Given , The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls anime) is writing the script, and Takuya Kusunose is the musical director.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first compiled book volume:

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…

Takeshima launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth volume on March 18.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on April 13 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block after a delay. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.