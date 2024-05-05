News
Eku Takeshima's Whisper Me a Love Song Manga Gets Stage Play Adaptation
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A website opened on Sunday to announce a stage play adaptation of Eku Takeshima's Whisper Me a Love Song (Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau) manga, titled Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau (Whisper Me a Love Song the Stage), which will run from July 26 to August 2 at the Theater1010 in Tokyo. The website also reveals the stage play's cast, staff, and key visual.
The stage play stars:
The cast will sing and play live instruments for the stage play's live performance scenes.
Tomoyuki Ueno is directing the stage play, Yuniko Ayana (BanG Dream!, Given, The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls anime) is writing the script, and Takuya Kusunose is the musical director.
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first compiled book volume:
Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…
Takeshima launched the manga in Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth volume on March 18.
The manga's anime adaptation premiered on April 13 on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block after a delay. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.
Source: Butai: Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau stage play's website, Comic Natalie