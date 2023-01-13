Eku Takeshima's Whisper Me a Love Song Manga Gets TV Anime

Ichijinsha announced on Friday that Eku Takeshima 's Whisper Me a Love Song ( Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

Takeshima drew an illustration to commemorate the news.

Image via Whisper Me a Love Song anime's website © Eku Takeshima, Ichijinsha

Character designer Minami Yoshida also drew an illustration to celebrate the news.

Image via Whisper Me a Love Song anime's website © 竹嶋えく・一迅社/ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

The anime will star Hana Shimano as Himari Kino and Asami Seto as Yori Asanagi.

Xin Ya Cai (episode director for Arte , assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) is directing the anime at Cloud Hearts with animation production supervision by Yokohama Animation Lab . Hiroki Uchida ( Requiem of the Rose King , The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is overseeing the series scripts and Minami Yoshida ( Mysteria Friends ) is designing the characters.

© Eku Takeshima, Ichijinsha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…

is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first volume:

Kodansha USA Publishing released the fifth volume digitally in May 2022 and in print in July 2022.

Takeshima launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019, and Ichijinsha will release the seventh volume on January 18.

