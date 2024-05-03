Tomoko Yamashita's Ikoku Nikki Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about novelist, niece also has live-action film opening on June 7

Pony Canyon announced on Friday that Tomoko Yamashita 's Ikoku Nikki (Diary of a Strange Land) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. The company also revealed a teaser promotional video, a teaser visual, and the show's main staff.

Miyuki Oshiro (episode director for Durarara!!×2 Ketsu , Natsume Yūjin-Chō Go , To Your Eternity ) is directing the anime at Shuka . Kohei Kiyasu ( Run with the Wind , My Home Hero ) is in charge of composition and writing the scripts, Kenji Hayama ( Princess Jellyfish , Tiger & Bunny ) is designing the characters, and kensuke ushio ( Chainsaw Man , A Silent Voice , Heavenly Delusion ) is composing the music.

The text in the upper left of the below visual reads, "[She] sleeps in the corner of the throne of a queen of a different country."

The manga centers on 35-year-old novelist Makio Kōdai, and her 15-year-old niece Asa, who live together under one roof. Makio took Asa in on a sudden impulse after Asa's parents, which included Makio's older sister, passed away. The next day, Makio returns to her senses and remembers that she does not do well in the company of other people. So begins their daily life, as Makio attempts to acclimate to a roommate, while Asa attempts to get used to an adult who never acts like one.

Yamashita ( The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window , Don't Cry Girl , Mo'some Sting ) launched the manga in June 2017 in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine, and ended it in June 2023. The manga's 11th and final compiled book volume shipped in August 2023. The manga was nominated for the 28th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize earlier this year. The manga also ranked at #5 on the women's list of the 2024 edition of Kono Manga ga Sugoi! , topped Da Vinci's 23rd annual "Book of the Year" list for manga in December, and was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020.

The manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation that will premiere in Japanese theaters on June 7.