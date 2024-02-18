×
News
Oshi no Ko, Ikoku Nikki Nominated for Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Blood on the Tracks, Tokyo These Days, PLINIVS, more also nominated

The Asahi Shimbun paper announced the nine nominees for the 28th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize on Monday. The awards commemorate the contributions of the manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy/Mighty Atom, Kimba the White Lion/Jungle Emperor, Phoenix, Black Jack) by recognizing the manga that best follow his tradition.

ikokunikki
© Tomoko Yamashita, Shodensha
Ikoku Nikki (Diary of a Strange Land)
Tomoko Yamashita
Shodensha

oshi-no-ko
© Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Shueisha
Oshi no Ko
Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari
Shueisha

kanda
© Akihito Sakaue, Leed Publishing
Kanda Gokura-chō Shokunin-Banashi (Stories of the Craftsmen of Kanda's Gokura Town)
Akihito Sakaue
LEED Publishing

saturnreturn
© Akane Torikai, Shogakukan
Saturn Return
Akane Torikai
Shogakukan

tamaki
© Fumi Yoshinaga, Shueisha
Tamaki to Amane (Tamaki and Amane)
Fumi Yoshinaga
Shueisha

blood
© Shūzō Oshimi, Shogakukan
Blood on the Tracks (Chi no Wadachi)
Shūzō Oshimi
Shogakukan

tsuyukusa
© Miri Masuda, Shinchosha
Tsuyukusa Natsuko no Isshō (The Life of Natsuko Tsuyukusa)
Miri Masuda
Shinchosha

tokyo
© Taiyo Matsumoto, Shogakukan, Viz Media
Tokyo These Days (Tōkyō Higoro)
Taiyo Matsumoto
Shogakukan

plinius
© Mari Yamazaki, Miki Tori, Shinchosha
PLINIVS
Mari Yamazaki, Miki Tori
Shinchosha

bocchishi
© Nazuna Saitō, Shogakukan
Bocchi Shi no Yakata (Dying Alone in a Mansion)
Nazuna Saitō
Shogakukan

This year's judging committee – manga creator Osamu Akimoto, manga creator Machiko Satonaka, entertainer Minami Takahashi, writer and Tohoku University of Art and Design instructor Yukiko Tomiyama, professor and scholar Shōhei Chūjō, manga critic Nobunaga Minami, and comedian and manga creator Taro Yabe – selected the nominees from titles recommended by specialists and bookstore employees. To be eligible, the manga had to have had a compiled volume published in 2023.

Asahi Shimbun will announce the winners in late April, and will host an awards ceremony in Tokyo on June 6. The Grand Prize winner will receive a bronze statue and 2 million yen (about US$13,300), while the other winners will each receive a bronze statue and 1 million yen (about US$6,600).

Last year, nine titles were nominated, and Kiwa Irie's Yuria's Red String won the Grand Prize. Gump's Danchōtei Nichijō won the New Creator prize, and Ebine Yamaji's Onna no Ko ga Iru Basho wa won the Short Work Prize.

Sources: The Asahi Shimbun, Comic Natalie

