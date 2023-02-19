×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
SPY×FAMILY, Takopi's Original Sin Nominated for Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Umi ga Hashiru Endroll, CESARE, Tōkyō Higoro, more also nominated

The Asahi Shimbun paper announced the nine nominees for the 27th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize on Monday. The awards commemorate the contributions of the manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy/Mighty Atom, Kimba the White Lion/Jungle Emperor, Phoenix, Black Jack) by recognizing the manga that best follow his tradition.

umi-ga-hashiru-endroll
© John Tarachine, Akita Shoten
Umi ga Hashiru Endroll (The Seas Roll on the End Credits)
John Tarachine
Akita Shoten

onnanoko
© Ebine Yamaji, Kadokawa
Onna no Ko ga Iru Basho wa (The Places Where Girls Exist)
Ebine Yamaji
Kadokawa

spyfamily
© Tatsuya Endō, Shueisha
SPY×FAMILY
Tatsuya Endō
Shueisha
Licensed by Viz Media

takopi-original-sin
© Taizan 5, Shueisha
Takopi's Original Sin (Takopī no Genzai)
Taizan 5
Shueisha
Licensed by Viz Media

cesare
© Fuyumi Soryo, Kodansha
CESARE - Il Creatore che ha distrutto (Cesare - Hakai no Sōzōsha)
Fuyumi Soryo
Kodansha

hirayasumi
© Keigo Shinzō, Shogakukan
Hirayasumi
Keigo Shinzō
Shogakukan

tokyohigoro
© Taiyo Matsumoto, Shogakukan
Tōkyō Higoro (Tokyo Everyday)
Taiyo Matsumoto
Shogakukan

yuria
© Kiwa Irie, Kodansha
Yuria Sensei no Akai Ito (Yuria's Red String)
Kiwa Irie
Kodansha

This year's judging committee – manga creator Osamu Akimoto, manga creator Machiko Satonaka, entertainer Minami Takahashi, writer and Tohoku University of Art and Design instructor Yukiko Tomiyama, professor and scholar Shōhei Chūjō, manga critic Nobunaga Minami, and comedian and manga creator Taro Yabe – selected the nominees from titles recommended by specialists and bookstore employees. To be eligible, the manga had to have had a compiled volume published in 2022.

Asahi Shimbun will announce the winners in late April, and will host an awards ceremony in Tokyo on June 8. The Grand Prize winner will receive a bronze statue and 2 million yen (about US$14,800), while the other winners will each receive a bronze statue and 1 million yen (about US$7,400).

Last year, nine titles were nominated, and Uoto's Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- won the Grand Prize. Natsuko Taniguchi's Kyōshitsu no Katasumi de Seishun wa Hajimaru won the New Creator prize, and Izumi Okaya's Ii Toshi o and Hakumokuren wa Kirei ni Chiranai won the Short Work Prize.

Sources: The Asahi Shimbun, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives