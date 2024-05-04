Kaiju No. 8 Anime Casts Hiroyuki Yoshino, Tomokazu Sugita

Yoshino plays Kaiju No. 9, Sugita plays Takamichi Hotaka

The official Twitter account for the anime of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga confirmed two more cast members on Saturday.

The newly announced cast members are, from left to right in the images above:

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kaiju No. 9

as Kaiju No. 9 Tomokazu Sugita as Takamichi Hotaka

Both characters appeared in the anime's fourth episode, "Fortitude 9.8," on Satuday.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on April 13. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub. The anime also streams on X/ Twitter worldwide in real time as it airs on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime airs.

The anime stars:

Previously announced cast members include:

The late voice actress TARAKO voiced the role of the mysterious yōjū. Additionally, Megumi Han voices the role of young Kafka.

© 防衛隊第３部隊 松本直也／集英社

) is directing the anime.) is handling the series composition and screenplay.) is the character designer and chief animation director.) is designing the monsters.) is the art director.) is composing the music.

Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell ) is handling animation production, and Studio Khara ( Rebuild of Evangelion ) is in charge of kaiju designs and artworks.

British singer YUNGBLUD is performing the anime's opening theme song "Abyss," while American pop rock group OneRepublic performs the ending theme song "Nobody."

Matsumoto launched the manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The first print volume shipped in December 2020, and the volume has since had several more printings due to demand. Shueisha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on April 4.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally and physically. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

In September 2021, the manga surpassed 4 million copies in circulation, making it the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach the milestone.

The series was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2021, the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2022, and the Eisner awards in May 2022. It took first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in the web manga category in August 2021. Kentarō Hidano launched a spinoff manga on January 5.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web