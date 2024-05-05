Senpai wa Otokonoko Anime Unveils Theme Song Artist, More Staff, July 4 Debut

The staff of the television anime of Pom 's Senpai wa Otokonoko ( This is Him or literally, Senpai is a Boy) web manga revealed the anime's second key visual, opening and ending theme songs' artist, more staff members, and July 4 premiere on Sunday.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©pom・JOYNET/LINE Digital Frontier・「先輩はおとこのこ」製作委員会

Artist Kujira performs the opening theme song titled "Wagamama" (Selfishness), and the ending theme song "Are ga Koi Datta no kana" (I Wonder If That Was Love). The ending theme song also features another artist who will be revealed at a later date.

The anime's additional staff are:

© pom・JOYNET/LINE Digital Frontier・「先輩はおとこのこ」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on July 4 at 24:55 JST (effectively, July 5 at 12:55 a.m. JST) in theprogramming block onand other channels.will stream the anime.

The anime will also have an advance screening of the first three episodes on June 9 in Tokyo.

The main cast members are:

Shūichirō Umeda as Makoto Hanaoka

as Makoto Hanaoka Akira Sekine as Saki Aoi

as Saki Aoi Yūma Uchida as Ryūji Taiga

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Shōto Shinkai is designing the characters and also illustrated the key visual at right. Yoriko Tomita ( My Dress-Up Darling , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Mr. Osomatsu , Sarazanmai ) is composing the music.

Line Webtoon publishes the manga in English digitally. It describes the manga:

Can true love really overcome any obstacles? Saki, a high school student, confesses her feelings to Makoto. Taken aback, Makoto reveals his secret, but the sudden discovery doesn't seem to bother Saki who is already head over heels for him. After being rejected, Saki asks Ryuji, Makoto's childhood friend, for some advice on how to win his heart. A love triangle unfolds when Ryuji realizes that he might also have some feelings for his old friend.

Pom launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's eighth volume on April 1. The manga topped AnimeJapan's "Manga We Want to See Animated" poll in 2022.

Source: Press release