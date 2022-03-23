Interest
Senpai wa Otokonoko Tops AnimeJapan's 'Manga We Want To See Animated' Poll

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Oshi no Ko, Solo Leveling, Kaiju No. 8 also make the top 10

The results of AnimeJapan's 5th "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" poll were announced on Wednesday ahead of the convention this weekend. Pom's Senpai wa Otokonoko (Senpai is a Boy) web manga topped the ranking. The manga tells the story of a girl who confesses her love to her crossdressing senpai, whom she mistakenly believed to be a girl.

The full results of the poll are listed below:

  1. Senpai wa Otokonoko (Senpai is a Boy) by Pom
  2. Aru Hi, Ohime-sama ni Natteshimatta Ken ni Tsuite (One day, I Became a Princess) by Plutus (Story) and Spoon (Manga)
  3. Nitō to Tazuka no Nichijō (Nitō and Tazuka's Daily Life) by Satou to Shio 
  4. Magu-chan: God of Destruction by Kei Kamiki *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
  5. Oshi no Ko (My Idol's Kid) by Aka Akasaka (Story) and Mengo Yokoyari (Art)
  6. Solo Leveling by Chugong (Story), Kisoryeong (Adaptation), and Dubu (Redice Studio) (Art) *Available on Tapas/Yen Press
  7. Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! by Yū Toyota *Available by Square Enix Manga & Books
  8. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You by Rikito Nakamura (Story) and Yukiko Nozawa (Art) *Available by Seven Seas Entertainment
  9. WIND BREAKER by Satoru Nii
  10. Kaiju No. 8 by Naoya Matsumoto *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media

102 titles were nominated for the "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" ranking. Any manga that published a compiled volume last year was eligible for nomination.

AnimeJapan's public days will be held on March 26 and 27 as an in-person event at Tokyo Big Sight in the center's East Tower Halls 1-8. The business days will be held on March 28 and 29, and will be online only.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives