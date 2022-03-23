Interest
Senpai wa Otokonoko Tops AnimeJapan's 'Manga We Want To See Animated' Poll
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The results of AnimeJapan's 5th "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" poll were announced on Wednesday ahead of the convention this weekend. Pom's Senpai wa Otokonoko (Senpai is a Boy) web manga topped the ranking. The manga tells the story of a girl who confesses her love to her crossdressing senpai, whom she mistakenly believed to be a girl.
The full results of the poll are listed below:
- Senpai wa Otokonoko (Senpai is a Boy) by Pom
- Aru Hi, Ohime-sama ni Natteshimatta Ken ni Tsuite (One day, I Became a Princess) by Plutus (Story) and Spoon (Manga)
- Nitō to Tazuka no Nichijō (Nitō and Tazuka's Daily Life) by Satou to Shio
- Magu-chan: God of Destruction by Kei Kamiki *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Oshi no Ko (My Idol's Kid) by Aka Akasaka (Story) and Mengo Yokoyari (Art)
- Solo Leveling by Chugong (Story), Kisoryeong (Adaptation), and Dubu (Redice Studio) (Art) *Available on Tapas/Yen Press
- Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! by Yū Toyota *Available by Square Enix Manga & Books
- The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You by Rikito Nakamura (Story) and Yukiko Nozawa (Art) *Available by Seven Seas Entertainment
- WIND BREAKER by Satoru Nii
- Kaiju No. 8 by Naoya Matsumoto *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
102 titles were nominated for the "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" ranking. Any manga that published a compiled volume last year was eligible for nomination.
AnimeJapan's public days will be held on March 26 and 27 as an in-person event at Tokyo Big Sight in the center's East Tower Halls 1-8. The business days will be held on March 28 and 29, and will be online only.
Source: Comic Natalie