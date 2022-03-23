Senpai wa Otokonoko Tops AnimeJapan's 'Manga We Want To See Animated' Poll

The results of AnimeJapan's 5th "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" poll were announced on Wednesday ahead of the convention this weekend. Pom's Senpai wa Otokonoko (Senpai is a Boy) web manga topped the ranking. The manga tells the story of a girl who confesses her love to her crossdressing senpai, whom she mistakenly believed to be a girl.

The full results of the poll are listed below:

102 titles were nominated for the "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" ranking. Any manga that published a compiled volume last year was eligible for nomination.

AnimeJapan's public days will be held on March 26 and 27 as an in-person event at Tokyo Big Sight in the center's East Tower Halls 1-8. The business days will be held on March 28 and 29, and will be online only.

Source: Comic Natalie